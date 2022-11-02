 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voltas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 1,484.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,057.82 crore in September 2022 up 870.48% from Rs. 109.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.70 crore in September 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 154.62 crore in September 2021.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 31.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in September 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,381.00 2,562.32 1,484.55
Other Operating Income 27.95 29.22 --
Total Income From Operations 1,408.95 2,591.54 1,484.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 716.81 1,030.57 675.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 273.38 767.57 417.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 94.18 277.06 18.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 113.96 114.56 119.60
Depreciation 8.87 7.85 8.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.89 221.66 148.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.86 172.27 96.08
Other Income 65.97 27.27 50.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.83 199.54 146.13
Interest 1.70 1.45 2.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.13 198.09 143.32
Exceptional Items 942.61 -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,071.74 198.09 143.32
Tax 13.92 51.51 34.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,057.82 146.58 109.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,057.82 146.58 109.00
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.97 4.43 3.29
Diluted EPS 31.97 4.43 3.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 31.97 4.43 3.29
Diluted EPS 31.97 4.43 3.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
