Voltas Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore, down 5.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,408.95 crore in September 2022 down 5.09% from Rs. 1,484.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,057.82 crore in September 2022 up 870.48% from Rs. 109.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.70 crore in September 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 154.62 crore in September 2021.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 31.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in September 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.