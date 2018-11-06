Voltas Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,281.94 crore, up 41.84% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,281.94 crore in September 2018 up 41.84% from Rs. 903.81 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.43 crore in September 2018 up 54.44% from Rs. 96.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 195.57 crore in September 2018 up 26.41% from Rs. 154.71 crore in September 2017.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 4.49 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2017.

Voltas shares closed at 540.20 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.29% over the last 12 months.