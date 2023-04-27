Voltas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 2,521.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.59 crore in March 2023 down 27.67% from Rs. 216.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.41 crore in March 2023 down 39.64% from Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022.