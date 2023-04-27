 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voltas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 2,521.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.59 crore in March 2023 down 27.67% from Rs. 216.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.41 crore in March 2023 down 39.64% from Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,228.98 1,422.59 2,486.66
Other Operating Income 22.86 -- 34.92
Total Income From Operations 2,251.84 1,422.59 2,521.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,092.68 763.26 1,208.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 807.63 352.12 675.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -74.30 11.37 82.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.90 104.26 129.16
Depreciation 9.48 10.13 8.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.00 151.78 164.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.45 29.67 253.79
Other Income 48.48 33.48 38.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.93 63.15 292.07
Interest 6.98 2.33 9.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.95 60.82 282.93
Exceptional Items 32.57 -- --
P/L Before Tax 197.52 60.82 282.93
Tax 40.93 16.50 66.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.59 44.32 216.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.59 44.32 216.50
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 1.34 6.54
Diluted EPS 4.73 1.34 6.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.73 1.34 6.54
Diluted EPS 4.73 1.34 6.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited