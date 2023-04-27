Voltas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,251.84 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 2,521.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.59 crore in March 2023 down 27.67% from Rs. 216.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.41 crore in March 2023 down 39.64% from Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.54 in March 2022.

Voltas shares closed at 854.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.