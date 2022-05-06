 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voltas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,521.58 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,521.58 crore in March 2022 up 12.88% from Rs. 2,233.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 216.50 crore in March 2022 up 0.89% from Rs. 214.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 300.57 crore in March 2022 down 1.24% from Rs. 304.35 crore in March 2021.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 1,158.25 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 19.19% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,486.66 1,607.25 2,204.02
Other Operating Income 34.92 23.41 29.92
Total Income From Operations 2,521.58 1,630.66 2,233.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,208.09 958.91 1,044.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 675.03 586.96 593.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.17 -323.92 42.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 129.16 127.36 112.62
Depreciation 8.50 8.68 7.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 164.84 140.80 168.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 253.79 131.87 263.83
Other Income 38.28 31.11 33.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 292.07 162.98 296.89
Interest 9.14 1.22 8.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 282.93 161.76 288.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 282.93 161.76 288.36
Tax 66.43 39.12 73.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 216.50 122.64 214.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 216.50 122.64 214.59
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 3.71 6.49
Diluted EPS 6.54 3.71 6.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 3.71 6.49
Diluted EPS 6.54 3.71 6.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
