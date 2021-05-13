Voltas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,233.94 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,233.94 crore in March 2021 up 7.26% from Rs. 2,082.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.59 crore in March 2021 up 21.54% from Rs. 176.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.35 crore in March 2021 up 24.16% from Rs. 245.13 crore in March 2020.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2020.

Voltas shares closed at 1,010.30 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.