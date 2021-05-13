MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,233.94 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,233.94 crore in March 2021 up 7.26% from Rs. 2,082.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.59 crore in March 2021 up 21.54% from Rs. 176.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 304.35 crore in March 2021 up 24.16% from Rs. 245.13 crore in March 2020.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.34 in March 2020.

Close

Voltas shares closed at 1,010.30 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,204.021,550.151,402.27
Other Operating Income29.9229.595.13
Total Income From Operations2,233.941,579.741,407.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,044.86598.80569.75
Purchase of Traded Goods593.90572.08667.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.9523.14-162.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost112.62117.73134.48
Depreciation7.467.556.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses168.32162.79127.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax263.8397.6562.99
Other Income33.0675.5453.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.89173.19116.05
Interest8.531.592.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax288.36171.60113.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax288.36171.60113.61
Tax73.7732.2025.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities214.59139.4088.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period214.59139.4088.39
Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.494.212.67
Diluted EPS6.494.212.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.494.212.67
Diluted EPS6.494.212.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltas
first published: May 13, 2021 09:44 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.