Voltas Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,082.69 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,082.69 crore in March 2020 up 2.06% from Rs. 2,040.74 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.56 crore in March 2020 up 40.67% from Rs. 125.51 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.13 crore in March 2020 up 64.48% from Rs. 149.03 crore in March 2019.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.79 in March 2019.

Voltas shares closed at 539.80 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.