Voltas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,699.25 crore, up 4.16% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,672.21 2,228.98 2,562.32 Other Operating Income 27.04 22.86 29.22 Total Income From Operations 2,699.25 2,251.84 2,591.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,133.55 1,092.68 1,030.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 1,000.51 807.63 767.57 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.19 -74.30 277.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 103.48 103.90 114.56 Depreciation 10.26 9.48 7.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 229.55 189.00 221.66 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.71 123.45 172.27 Other Income 106.24 48.48 27.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.95 171.93 199.54 Interest 3.42 6.98 1.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 269.53 164.95 198.09 Exceptional Items -- 32.57 -- P/L Before Tax 269.53 197.52 198.09 Tax 54.92 40.93 51.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 214.61 156.59 146.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 214.61 156.59 146.58 Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.49 4.73 4.43 Diluted EPS 6.49 4.73 4.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.49 4.73 4.43 Diluted EPS 6.49 4.73 4.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited