Voltas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,591.54 crore, up 77.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,591.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.28% from Rs. 1,461.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.58 crore in June 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 135.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.39 crore in June 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 183.99 crore in June 2021.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 999.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -5.15% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,562.32 2,486.66 1,461.81
Other Operating Income 29.22 34.92 --
Total Income From Operations 2,591.54 2,521.58 1,461.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,030.57 1,208.09 664.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 767.57 675.03 363.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 277.06 82.17 44.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.56 129.16 112.42
Depreciation 7.85 8.50 7.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.66 164.84 141.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.27 253.79 128.08
Other Income 27.27 38.28 48.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.54 292.07 176.53
Interest 1.45 9.14 1.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 198.09 282.93 175.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 198.09 282.93 175.15
Tax 51.51 66.43 39.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 146.58 216.50 135.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 146.58 216.50 135.33
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 6.54 4.09
Diluted EPS 4.43 6.54 4.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 6.54 4.09
Diluted EPS 4.43 6.54 4.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
