Voltas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,591.54 crore, up 77.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,591.54 crore in June 2022 up 77.28% from Rs. 1,461.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.58 crore in June 2022 up 8.31% from Rs. 135.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.39 crore in June 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 183.99 crore in June 2021.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 999.25 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -5.15% over the last 12 months.