Voltas Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,259.85 crore, down 50.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,259.85 crore in June 2020 down 50.34% from Rs. 2,536.80 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.86 crore in June 2020 down 30.05% from Rs. 147.05 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 135.67 crore in June 2020 down 49.84% from Rs. 270.47 crore in June 2019.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2019.

Voltas shares closed at 618.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.78% returns over the last 6 months and 5.72% over the last 12 months.