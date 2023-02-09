Voltas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.59 crore, down 12.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:Net Sales at Rs 1,422.59 crore in December 2022 down 12.76% from Rs. 1,630.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.32 crore in December 2022 down 63.86% from Rs. 122.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.28 crore in December 2022 down 57.31% from Rs. 171.66 crore in December 2021.
Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021.
|Voltas shares closed at 827.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.41% over the last 12 months.
|Voltas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,422.59
|1,381.00
|1,607.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|27.95
|23.41
|Total Income From Operations
|1,422.59
|1,408.95
|1,630.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|763.26
|716.81
|958.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|352.12
|273.38
|586.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.37
|94.18
|-323.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|104.26
|113.96
|127.36
|Depreciation
|10.13
|8.87
|8.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|151.78
|136.89
|140.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.67
|64.86
|131.87
|Other Income
|33.48
|65.97
|31.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|63.15
|130.83
|162.98
|Interest
|2.33
|1.70
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|60.82
|129.13
|161.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|942.61
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|60.82
|1,071.74
|161.76
|Tax
|16.50
|13.92
|39.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|44.32
|1,057.82
|122.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|44.32
|1,057.82
|122.64
|Equity Share Capital
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|31.97
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|31.97
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|31.97
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|31.97
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited