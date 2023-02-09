English
    Voltas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.59 crore, down 12.76% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltas are:Net Sales at Rs 1,422.59 crore in December 2022 down 12.76% from Rs. 1,630.66 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.32 crore in December 2022 down 63.86% from Rs. 122.64 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.28 crore in December 2022 down 57.31% from Rs. 171.66 crore in December 2021.
    Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021.Voltas shares closed at 827.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.41% over the last 12 months.
    Voltas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,422.591,381.001,607.25
    Other Operating Income--27.9523.41
    Total Income From Operations1,422.591,408.951,630.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials763.26716.81958.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods352.12273.38586.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.3794.18-323.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost104.26113.96127.36
    Depreciation10.138.878.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses151.78136.89140.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.6764.86131.87
    Other Income33.4865.9731.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.15130.83162.98
    Interest2.331.701.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.82129.13161.76
    Exceptional Items--942.61--
    P/L Before Tax60.821,071.74161.76
    Tax16.5013.9239.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.321,057.82122.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.321,057.82122.64
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3431.973.71
    Diluted EPS1.3431.973.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.3431.973.71
    Diluted EPS1.3431.973.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
