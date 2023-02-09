Voltas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,422.59 crore, down 12.76% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,422.59 1,381.00 1,607.25 Other Operating Income -- 27.95 23.41 Total Income From Operations 1,422.59 1,408.95 1,630.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 763.26 716.81 958.91 Purchase of Traded Goods 352.12 273.38 586.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.37 94.18 -323.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 104.26 113.96 127.36 Depreciation 10.13 8.87 8.68 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 151.78 136.89 140.80 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.67 64.86 131.87 Other Income 33.48 65.97 31.11 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.15 130.83 162.98 Interest 2.33 1.70 1.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.82 129.13 161.76 Exceptional Items -- 942.61 -- P/L Before Tax 60.82 1,071.74 161.76 Tax 16.50 13.92 39.12 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.32 1,057.82 122.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.32 1,057.82 122.64 Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 31.97 3.71 Diluted EPS 1.34 31.97 3.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.34 31.97 3.71 Diluted EPS 1.34 31.97 3.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited