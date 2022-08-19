HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltas: Sacrificing margins to protect market share

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

AC manufacturer Voltas, after losing market share in Q4FY22, has recovered part of its lost market share in Q1FY23, despite tight market conditions

For FY23, Voltas faces a challenging operating environment with rising costs, intense competition, and macroeconomic headwinds as broader financial conditions tighten
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
AC manufacturer Voltas, after losing market share in Q4FY22, has recovered part of its lost market share in Q1FY23, despite tight market conditions. The company chose to delay price hikes to regain foothold in the market, despite rising raw material prices, although the strategy had an adverse effect on margins. The management has indicated that the pressure on margins is likely to sustain, thanks to cost headwinds and strong competition. Quarterly results snapshot (image) While the first half of the quarter witnessed strong...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers