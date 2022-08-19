Voltas: Sacrificing margins to protect market share

AC manufacturer Voltas, after losing market share in Q4FY22, has recovered part of its lost market share in Q1FY23, despite tight market conditions. The company chose to delay price hikes to regain foothold in the market, despite rising raw material prices, although the strategy had an adverse effect on margins. The management has indicated that the pressure on margins is likely to sustain, thanks to cost headwinds and strong competition. Quarterly results snapshot (image) While the first half of the quarter witnessed strong...
