Voltas Q4 PAT may dip 11.5% YoY to Rs. 211.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 57.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,824.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 211.2 crore down 11.5% year-on-year (up 118.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 10 percent Y-o-Y (up 91.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 297.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

