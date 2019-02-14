Present
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 04:31 PM IST

Voltas Q3 net profit down 22% at Rs 78 crore

The AC segment saw an impact of the rise in input costs

Consumer durables major Voltas posted a 22.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 78.08 crore due to an exceptional item. The company had a 9 percent YoY rise in gross sales to Rs 1,484 crore in Q3FY19.

The hit was owing to the liquidation of one of its contractor's joint venture partner. The impact amounted to Rs 11.77 crore in the December quarter.

Among the business segments, a rise in input costs impacted the room air-conditioner (AC) segment. Voltas said inverter ACs now contribute approximately 40 percent of their split AC sales.

The segment revenue for the cooling segment for Q3 was at Rs 526 crore as compared to Rs 542 crores last year. Voltas said the increase in input costs along with depreciating currency led to a drop in segment results to Rs 45 crore as compared to Rs 70 crores in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the electro-mechanical projects and services segment, the revenue stood at Rs 875 crore in Q3 as compared to Rs 753 crore in the year ago period. Further, the revenue for the engineering products and services segment stood at Rs 83 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 70 crore in the year ago period.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 04:15 pm

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

