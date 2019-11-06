App
Earnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voltas Q2 net flat at Rs 107.28 cr

Consolidated net profit in the same quarter last fiscal was at Rs 107 crore, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Group consumer electronics firm Voltas Ltd's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 107.28 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said on Wednesday. Consolidated net profit in the same quarter last fiscal was at Rs 107 crore, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review also remained flat at Rs 1,421.94 crore. It was at Rs 1,421.36 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Revenue from cooling products for comfort and commercial use was at Rs 525.55 crore as compared to Rs 441.01 crore during the second quarter a year ago.

Electro-mechanical projects and services vertical clocked revenue of Rs 809.33 crore as compared to Rs 901.48 crore, while engineering products and services registered revenue of Rs 80.3 crore as against 72.86 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #earnings #Results #Voltas

