Voltas Q2 net flat at Rs 107.28 cr

Tata Group consumer electronics firm Voltas Ltd's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 107.28 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, the company said on Wednesday. Consolidated net profit in the same quarter last fiscal was at Rs 107 crore, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review also remained flat at Rs 1,421.94 crore. It was at Rs 1,421.36 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Revenue from cooling products for comfort and commercial use was at Rs 525.55 crore as compared to Rs 441.01 crore during the second quarter a year ago.