Voltas Q1 PAT seen up 10.2% YoY to Rs. 200 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at Rs. 200 crore up 10.2% year-on-year (up 5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,990 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 10 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 230 crore.

