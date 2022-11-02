Voltas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore in September 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1,689.08 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 107.15% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.22 crore in September 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 177.39 crore in September 2021.
Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.
|
|Voltas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,739.12
|2,741.22
|1,689.08
|Other Operating Income
|29.24
|26.78
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,768.36
|2,768.00
|1,689.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|986.40
|1,155.03
|804.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|305.04
|767.57
|417.43
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|46.09
|276.68
|18.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|174.75
|150.48
|153.95
|Depreciation
|9.70
|8.48
|9.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|155.24
|241.25
|165.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.14
|168.51
|119.62
|Other Income
|64.38
|26.75
|48.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.52
|195.26
|167.89
|Interest
|6.74
|3.99
|6.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|148.78
|191.27
|161.65
|Exceptional Items
|-106.43
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.35
|191.27
|161.65
|Tax
|19.48
|50.80
|38.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.87
|140.47
|123.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.87
|140.47
|123.18
|Minority Interest
|-1.37
|-0.64
|-0.68
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-28.91
|-30.95
|-18.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.41
|108.88
|103.61
|Equity Share Capital
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|3.29
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|3.29
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|3.29
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|3.29
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited