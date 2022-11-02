 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Voltas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore in September 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1,689.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 107.15% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.22 crore in September 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 177.39 crore in September 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,739.12 2,741.22 1,689.08
Other Operating Income 29.24 26.78 --
Total Income From Operations 1,768.36 2,768.00 1,689.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 986.40 1,155.03 804.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 305.04 767.57 417.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 46.09 276.68 18.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 174.75 150.48 153.95
Depreciation 9.70 8.48 9.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.24 241.25 165.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.14 168.51 119.62
Other Income 64.38 26.75 48.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.52 195.26 167.89
Interest 6.74 3.99 6.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 148.78 191.27 161.65
Exceptional Items -106.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.35 191.27 161.65
Tax 19.48 50.80 38.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.87 140.47 123.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.87 140.47 123.18
Minority Interest -1.37 -0.64 -0.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates -28.91 -30.95 -18.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.41 108.88 103.61
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 3.29 3.13
Diluted EPS -0.22 3.29 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 3.29 3.13
Diluted EPS -0.22 3.29 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
