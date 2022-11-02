English
    Voltas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore in September 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1,689.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 107.15% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.22 crore in September 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 177.39 crore in September 2021.

    Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.

    Voltas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,739.122,741.221,689.08
    Other Operating Income29.2426.78--
    Total Income From Operations1,768.362,768.001,689.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials986.401,155.03804.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods305.04767.57417.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.09276.6818.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost174.75150.48153.95
    Depreciation9.708.489.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.24241.25165.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.14168.51119.62
    Other Income64.3826.7548.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.52195.26167.89
    Interest6.743.996.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax148.78191.27161.65
    Exceptional Items-106.43----
    P/L Before Tax42.35191.27161.65
    Tax19.4850.8038.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.87140.47123.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.87140.47123.18
    Minority Interest-1.37-0.64-0.68
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-28.91-30.95-18.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.41108.88103.61
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.223.293.13
    Diluted EPS-0.223.293.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.223.293.13
    Diluted EPS-0.223.293.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltas
    first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm