Voltas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore, up 4.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,768.36 crore in September 2022 up 4.69% from Rs. 1,689.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.41 crore in September 2022 down 107.15% from Rs. 103.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.22 crore in September 2022 down 6.86% from Rs. 177.39 crore in September 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 908.95 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.02% over the last 12 months.