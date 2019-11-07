Voltas Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.94 crore, up 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,421.94 crore in September 2019 up 0.04% from Rs. 1,421.36 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.43 crore in September 2019 up 2.87% from Rs. 103.46 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.50 crore in September 2019 up 15.44% from Rs. 154.62 crore in September 2018.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2018.

Voltas shares closed at 673.10 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.61% over the last 12 months.