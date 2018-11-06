Voltas Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,421.36 crore, Up 37.1% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are: Net Sales at Rs 1,421.36 crore in September 2018 Up 37.1% from Rs. 1,036.71 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.46 crore in September 2018 Up 9.33% from Rs. 94.63 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 154.62 crore in September 2018 Up 12.95% from Rs. 136.89 crore in September 2017. Voltas EPS has Increased to Rs. 3.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.86 in September 2017. Voltas shares closed at 540.20 on November 05, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -2.29% over the last 12 months. Voltas Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,414.70 2,134.41 1,031.66 Other Operating Income 6.66 13.68 5.05 Total Income From Operations 1,421.36 2,148.09 1,036.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 821.49 1,030.40 472.43 Purchase of Traded Goods 231.21 842.14 144.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.72 -309.90 86.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 172.30 143.08 145.26 Depreciation 5.95 5.94 6.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 110.54 199.18 101.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.59 237.25 79.59 Other Income 46.08 28.21 51.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.67 265.46 130.80 Interest 6.39 2.73 2.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.28 262.73 128.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 142.28 262.73 128.65 Tax 33.07 76.17 34.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.21 186.56 94.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.21 186.56 94.39 Minority Interest -3.54 -3.14 -0.73 Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.21 0.50 0.97 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.46 183.92 94.63 Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 5.56 2.86 Diluted EPS 3.13 5.56 2.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.13 5.56 2.86 Diluted EPS 3.13 5.56 2.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 6, 2018 03:20 pm