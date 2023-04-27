 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore in March 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 2,666.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.92 crore in March 2023 down 21.23% from Rs. 182.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 298.21 crore in March 2022.
Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in March 2022. Voltas shares closed at 854.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.
Voltas
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations2,936.762,005.612,633.72
Other Operating Income20.04--32.86
Total Income From Operations2,956.802,005.612,666.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,551.991,114.921,301.71
Purchase of Traded Goods844.35379.32675.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-78.1528.9482.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost167.82174.16159.99
Depreciation10.3811.059.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses252.62231.90186.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.7965.32251.56
Other Income46.6630.6637.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.4595.98288.76
Interest12.446.4312.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax242.0189.55276.25
Exceptional Items---137.39--
P/L Before Tax242.01-47.84276.25
Tax70.6130.0364.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.40-77.87211.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.40-77.87211.56
Minority Interest0.690.11-0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates-28.17-32.62-28.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates143.92-110.38182.70
Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.35-3.345.52
Diluted EPS4.35-3.345.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.35-3.345.52
Diluted EPS4.35-3.345.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltas
first published: Apr 27, 2023 11:44 am