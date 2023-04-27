Voltas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,936.76 2,005.61 2,633.72 Other Operating Income 20.04 -- 32.86 Total Income From Operations 2,956.80 2,005.61 2,666.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,551.99 1,114.92 1,301.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 844.35 379.32 675.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.15 28.94 82.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 167.82 174.16 159.99 Depreciation 10.38 11.05 9.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 252.62 231.90 186.82 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.79 65.32 251.56 Other Income 46.66 30.66 37.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.45 95.98 288.76 Interest 12.44 6.43 12.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 242.01 89.55 276.25 Exceptional Items -- -137.39 -- P/L Before Tax 242.01 -47.84 276.25 Tax 70.61 30.03 64.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.40 -77.87 211.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.40 -77.87 211.56 Minority Interest 0.69 0.11 -0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -28.17 -32.62 -28.85 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 143.92 -110.38 182.70 Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 -3.34 5.52 Diluted EPS 4.35 -3.34 5.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.35 -3.34 5.52 Diluted EPS 4.35 -3.34 5.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited