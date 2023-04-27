Voltas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore, up 10.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:Net Sales at Rs 2,956.80 crore in March 2023 up 10.88% from Rs. 2,666.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.92 crore in March 2023 down 21.23% from Rs. 182.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.19% from Rs. 298.21 crore in March 2022.
Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.52 in March 2022.
|Voltas shares closed at 854.60 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.
|Voltas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,936.76
|2,005.61
|2,633.72
|Other Operating Income
|20.04
|--
|32.86
|Total Income From Operations
|2,956.80
|2,005.61
|2,666.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,551.99
|1,114.92
|1,301.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|844.35
|379.32
|675.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-78.15
|28.94
|82.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|167.82
|174.16
|159.99
|Depreciation
|10.38
|11.05
|9.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|252.62
|231.90
|186.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|207.79
|65.32
|251.56
|Other Income
|46.66
|30.66
|37.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|254.45
|95.98
|288.76
|Interest
|12.44
|6.43
|12.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|242.01
|89.55
|276.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-137.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|242.01
|-47.84
|276.25
|Tax
|70.61
|30.03
|64.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|171.40
|-77.87
|211.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|171.40
|-77.87
|211.56
|Minority Interest
|0.69
|0.11
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-28.17
|-32.62
|-28.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|143.92
|-110.38
|182.70
|Equity Share Capital
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|-3.34
|5.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|-3.34
|5.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.35
|-3.34
|5.52
|Diluted EPS
|4.35
|-3.34
|5.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited