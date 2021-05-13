MARKET NEWS

Voltas Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,651.66 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,651.66 crore in March 2021 up 26.9% from Rs. 2,089.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.73 crore in March 2021 up 49.84% from Rs. 158.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.31 crore in March 2021 up 43.5% from Rs. 252.48 crore in March 2020.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.80 in March 2020.

Voltas shares closed at 1,010.30 on May 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.75% returns over the last 6 months and 119.56% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,627.841,970.402,078.39
Other Operating Income23.8224.2411.24
Total Income From Operations2,651.661,994.642,089.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,336.66908.90843.82
Purchase of Traded Goods593.90572.081,038.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.9523.14-391.54
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost146.31154.74177.57
Depreciation8.878.418.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses201.11189.89228.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax321.86137.48183.82
Other Income31.5851.6260.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax353.44189.10244.28
Interest10.423.206.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax343.02185.90238.23
Exceptional Items-----2.02
P/L Before Tax343.02185.90236.21
Tax82.1337.2057.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities260.89148.70178.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period260.89148.70178.97
Minority Interest-0.99-0.73-0.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates-22.17-20.06-19.47
Net P/L After M.I & Associates237.73127.91158.66
Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.183.874.80
Diluted EPS7.183.874.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.183.874.80
Diluted EPS7.183.874.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

