    Voltas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,359.86 crore, up 21.38% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,359.86 crore in June 2023 up 21.38% from Rs. 2,768.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.29 crore in June 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 108.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.32 crore in June 2023 up 25.32% from Rs. 203.74 crore in June 2022.

    Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2022.

    Voltas shares closed at 836.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.39% returns over the last 6 months and -15.44% over the last 12 months.

    Voltas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,335.342,936.762,741.22
    Other Operating Income24.5220.0426.78
    Total Income From Operations3,359.862,956.802,768.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,539.461,551.991,155.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,061.16844.35767.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.75-78.15276.68
    Employees Cost180.50167.82150.48
    Depreciation11.2610.388.48
    Other Expenses343.64252.62241.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.09207.79168.51
    Other Income69.9746.6626.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax244.06254.45195.26
    Interest10.1112.443.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax233.95242.01191.27
    P/L Before Tax233.95242.01191.27
    Tax73.4970.6150.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities160.46171.40140.47
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period160.46171.40140.47
    Minority Interest-0.130.69-0.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-31.04-28.17-30.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates129.29143.92108.88
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.353.29
    Diluted EPS3.914.353.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.914.353.29
    Diluted EPS3.914.353.29
    Public Share Holding
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

