Voltas Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,768.00 crore, up 55.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 11:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,768.00 crore in June 2022 up 55.05% from Rs. 1,785.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.88 crore in June 2022 down 10.61% from Rs. 121.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.74 crore in June 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 210.75 crore in June 2021.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 999.55 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months and -5.11% over the last 12 months.

Voltas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,741.22 2,633.72 1,785.20
Other Operating Income 26.78 32.86 --
Total Income From Operations 2,768.00 2,666.58 1,785.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,155.03 1,301.71 879.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 767.57 675.03 363.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 276.68 82.02 44.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 150.48 159.99 147.44
Depreciation 8.48 9.45 8.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 241.25 186.82 214.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.51 251.56 127.17
Other Income 26.75 37.20 74.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.26 288.76 202.14
Interest 3.99 12.51 3.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 191.27 276.25 198.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 191.27 276.25 198.64
Tax 50.80 64.69 45.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.47 211.56 153.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.47 211.56 153.01
Minority Interest -0.64 -0.01 -0.64
Share Of P/L Of Associates -30.95 -28.85 -30.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 108.88 182.70 121.80
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 5.52 3.68
Diluted EPS 3.29 5.52 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.29 5.52 3.68
Diluted EPS 3.29 5.52 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 11:22 pm
