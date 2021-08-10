Voltas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,785.20 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,785.20 crore in June 2021 up 37.65% from Rs. 1,296.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.80 crore in June 2021 up 50.09% from Rs. 81.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.75 crore in June 2021 up 57.1% from Rs. 134.15 crore in June 2020.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2020.

Voltas shares closed at 1,024.70 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.09% returns over the last 6 months and 74.61% over the last 12 months.