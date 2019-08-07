Voltas Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,654.00 crore, up 23.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,654.00 crore in June 2019 up 23.55% from Rs. 2,148.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.18 crore in June 2019 down 10.19% from Rs. 183.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.48 crore in June 2019 up 23.24% from Rs. 271.40 crore in June 2018.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.56 in June 2018.

Voltas shares closed at 617.80 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.86% returns over the last 6 months and 6.90% over the last 12 months.