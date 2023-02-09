 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore in December 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 1,793.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.38 crore in December 2022 down 215% from Rs. 95.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 184.39 crore in December 2021.

Voltas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,005.61 1,739.12 1,772.06
Other Operating Income -- 29.24 21.53
Total Income From Operations 2,005.61 1,768.36 1,793.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,114.92 986.40 1,046.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 379.32 305.04 586.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.94 46.09 -323.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 174.16 174.75 156.24
Depreciation 11.05 9.70 9.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 231.90 155.24 172.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.32 91.14 145.94
Other Income 30.66 64.38 28.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.98 155.52 174.69
Interest 6.43 6.74 3.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.55 148.78 171.07
Exceptional Items -137.39 -106.43 --
P/L Before Tax -47.84 42.35 171.07
Tax 30.03 19.48 42.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -77.87 22.87 128.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -77.87 22.87 128.56
Minority Interest 0.11 -1.37 -0.58
Share Of P/L Of Associates -32.62 -28.91 -32.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -110.38 -7.41 95.98
Equity Share Capital 33.08 33.08 33.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.34 -0.22 2.90
Diluted EPS -3.34 -0.22 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.34 -0.22 2.90
Diluted EPS -3.34 -0.22 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited