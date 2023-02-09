Voltas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore in December 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 1,793.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.38 crore in December 2022 down 215% from Rs. 95.98 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 184.39 crore in December 2021.
Voltas shares closed at 827.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.41% over the last 12 months.
|Voltas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,005.61
|1,739.12
|1,772.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|29.24
|21.53
|Total Income From Operations
|2,005.61
|1,768.36
|1,793.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,114.92
|986.40
|1,046.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|379.32
|305.04
|586.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|28.94
|46.09
|-323.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|174.16
|174.75
|156.24
|Depreciation
|11.05
|9.70
|9.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|231.90
|155.24
|172.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|65.32
|91.14
|145.94
|Other Income
|30.66
|64.38
|28.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.98
|155.52
|174.69
|Interest
|6.43
|6.74
|3.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|89.55
|148.78
|171.07
|Exceptional Items
|-137.39
|-106.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-47.84
|42.35
|171.07
|Tax
|30.03
|19.48
|42.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-77.87
|22.87
|128.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-77.87
|22.87
|128.56
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|-1.37
|-0.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-32.62
|-28.91
|-32.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-110.38
|-7.41
|95.98
|Equity Share Capital
|33.08
|33.08
|33.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|-0.22
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|-0.22
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|-0.22
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|-0.22
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited