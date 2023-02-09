English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voltas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Voltas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore in December 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 1,793.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.38 crore in December 2022 down 215% from Rs. 95.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 184.39 crore in December 2021.

    Voltas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,005.611,739.121,772.06
    Other Operating Income--29.2421.53
    Total Income From Operations2,005.611,768.361,793.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,114.92986.401,046.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods379.32305.04586.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.9446.09-323.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost174.16174.75156.24
    Depreciation11.059.709.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses231.90155.24172.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.3291.14145.94
    Other Income30.6664.3828.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.98155.52174.69
    Interest6.436.743.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.55148.78171.07
    Exceptional Items-137.39-106.43--
    P/L Before Tax-47.8442.35171.07
    Tax30.0319.4842.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-77.8722.87128.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-77.8722.87128.56
    Minority Interest0.11-1.37-0.58
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-32.62-28.91-32.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-110.38-7.4195.98
    Equity Share Capital33.0833.0833.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.34-0.222.90
    Diluted EPS-3.34-0.222.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.34-0.222.90
    Diluted EPS-3.34-0.222.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited