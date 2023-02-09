Voltas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,005.61 crore in December 2022 up 11.82% from Rs. 1,793.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.38 crore in December 2022 down 215% from Rs. 95.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.03 crore in December 2022 down 41.95% from Rs. 184.39 crore in December 2021.

Voltas shares closed at 827.40 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -32.41% over the last 12 months.