Voltas Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,793.59 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,793.59 crore in December 2021 down 10.08% from Rs. 1,994.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.98 crore in December 2021 down 24.96% from Rs. 127.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.39 crore in December 2021 down 6.64% from Rs. 197.51 crore in December 2020.

Voltas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.87 in December 2020.

Voltas shares closed at 1,170.25 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.45% returns over the last 6 months and 10.61% over the last 12 months.