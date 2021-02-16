Voltas Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,994.64 crore, up 33.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,994.64 crore in December 2020 up 33.64% from Rs. 1,492.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.91 crore in December 2020 up 47.18% from Rs. 86.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 197.51 crore in December 2020 up 30.11% from Rs. 151.80 crore in December 2019.

Voltas EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2019.

Voltas shares closed at 1,058.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.18% returns over the last 6 months and 52.26% over the last 12 months.