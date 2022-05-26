Voltamp Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.20 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.20 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 283.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.52 crore in March 2022 up 70.64% from Rs. 43.67 crore in March 2021.

Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 51.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.70 in March 2021.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 1,997.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 66.66% over the last 12 months.