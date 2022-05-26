 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltamp Trans Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 387.20 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltamp Transformers are:

Net Sales at Rs 387.20 crore in March 2022 up 36.35% from Rs. 283.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.86 crore in March 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 31.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.52 crore in March 2022 up 70.64% from Rs. 43.67 crore in March 2021.

Voltamp Trans EPS has increased to Rs. 51.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 30.70 in March 2021.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 1,997.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.17% returns over the last 6 months and 66.66% over the last 12 months.

Voltamp Transformers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 387.20 314.95 283.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 387.20 314.95 283.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.04 237.87 199.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.93 10.08 22.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 13.17 9.17
Depreciation 2.21 1.98 2.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.27 19.44 19.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.50 32.41 30.76
Other Income 7.81 7.66 10.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.31 40.06 41.45
Interest 0.23 0.24 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.08 39.82 41.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 72.08 39.82 41.45
Tax 20.22 9.71 10.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.86 30.11 31.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.86 30.11 31.06
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.26 29.77 30.70
Diluted EPS 51.26 29.77 30.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 51.26 29.77 30.70
Diluted EPS 51.26 29.77 30.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results #Voltamp Trans #Voltamp Transformers
first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.