Voltamp Trans Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 225.03 crore, down 13.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.03 crore in March 2020 down 13.04% from Rs. 258.78 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2020 down 64.13% from Rs. 32.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2020 down 55.91% from Rs. 48.17 crore in March 2019.

Voltamp Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 31.80 in March 2019.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 1,073.15 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.47% returns over the last 6 months and -9.15% over the last 12 months.