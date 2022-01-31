Voltamp Trans Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.95 crore, up 79.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.95 crore in December 2021 up 79.2% from Rs. 175.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.11 crore in December 2021 down 6.08% from Rs. 32.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.04 crore in December 2021 down 1.91% from Rs. 42.86 crore in December 2020.

Voltamp Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 31.68 in December 2020.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 2,005.30 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 64.69% over the last 12 months.