Voltamp Trans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 215.17 crore, up 34.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.17 crore in December 2018 up 34.4% from Rs. 160.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2018 down 5.84% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in December 2018 up 8.43% from Rs. 31.09 crore in December 2017.

Voltamp Trans EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 23.33 in December 2017.

Voltamp Trans shares closed at 831.70 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and -19.97% over the last 12 months.