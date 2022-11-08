Voltaire Leasin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 19.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 19.9% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 719.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Voltaire Leasin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 24.00 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 12 months.