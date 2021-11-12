Voltaire Leasin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 40.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2021 down 40.2% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 88.29% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 83.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Voltaire Leasin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2020.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 26.50 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)