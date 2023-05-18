English
    Voltaire Leasin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 17.99% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltaire Leasing & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 17.99% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 13.40 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.43% over the last 12 months.

    Voltaire Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.260.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.260.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.04----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03--0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.050.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.080.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.040.13-0.06
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.13-0.06
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.13-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.13-0.06
    Tax-0.010.03-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.10-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.10-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.124.124.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.25-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.070.25-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.25-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.070.25-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 03:10 pm