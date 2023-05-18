Voltaire Leasin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 17.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 17.99% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 44.07% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 40% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 13.40 on May 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -45.19% returns over the last 6 months and -49.43% over the last 12 months.