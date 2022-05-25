 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voltaire Leasin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 34.65% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltaire Leasing & Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 34.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 43.37% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 27.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE)

Voltaire Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.16 0.26 0.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.16 0.26 0.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.01 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.15
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.05 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.15 -0.12
Other Income -- 0.10 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 0.25 -0.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.25 -0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.25 -0.12
Tax -0.01 0.06 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.18 -0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.18 -0.08
Equity Share Capital 4.12 4.12 4.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.45 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.45 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.45 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.45 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Voltaire Leasin #Voltaire Leasing & Finance
first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.