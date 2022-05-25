Voltaire Leasin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 34.65% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 43.37% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 27.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE)