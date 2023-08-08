English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voltaire Leasin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltaire Leasing & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 5.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 700.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 440% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 12.12 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.83% returns over the last 6 months

    Voltaire Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.200.130.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.200.130.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.04--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.070.05
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.530.090.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.040.10
    Other Income0.010.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.030.10
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-0.030.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-0.030.10
    Tax0.10-0.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.030.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.030.07
    Equity Share Capital4.124.124.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-0.070.18
    Diluted EPS-1.07-0.070.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.07-0.070.18
    Diluted EPS-1.07-0.070.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Voltaire Leasin #Voltaire Leasing & Finance
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!