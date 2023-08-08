Voltaire Leasin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 5.02% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2023 down 700.22% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 440% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 12.12 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.83% returns over the last 6 months