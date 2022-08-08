Voltaire Leasin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2022 down 20.28% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 6.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Voltaire Leasin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2021.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 27.50 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)