Voltaire Leasin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.