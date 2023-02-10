English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voltaire Leasin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voltaire Leasing & Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Voltaire Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.210.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.210.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.100.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.060.15
    Other Income----0.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.130.060.25
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.130.060.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.130.060.25
    Tax0.030.020.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.040.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.040.18
    Equity Share Capital4.124.124.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.110.45
    Diluted EPS0.250.110.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.250.110.45
    Diluted EPS0.250.110.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited