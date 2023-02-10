Voltaire Leasin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 44.94% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Voltaire Leasin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.

Read More

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 22.40 on February 09, 2023 (BSE)