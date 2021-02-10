Voltaire Leasin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 60.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 60.83% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 89.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Voltaire Leasin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Voltaire Leasin shares closed at 18.30 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)