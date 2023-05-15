Voith Paper Fab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2023 up 47.07% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.22 in March 2022.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,118.65 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 5.68% over the last 12 months.