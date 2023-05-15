English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Voith Paper Fab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore, up 9.12% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voith Paper Fabrics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.12% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2023 up 47.07% from Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2022.

    Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 22.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.22 in March 2022.

    Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,118.65 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.51% returns over the last 6 months and 5.68% over the last 12 months.

    Voith Paper Fabrics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.2038.8039.03
    Other Operating Income0.390.26--
    Total Income From Operations42.5939.0639.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.279.478.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.225.054.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.62-1.26-0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.604.505.35
    Depreciation2.472.412.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.1513.1012.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.505.807.01
    Other Income2.793.822.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.299.629.11
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.299.629.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.299.629.11
    Tax3.472.632.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.836.996.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.836.996.68
    Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3815.9315.22
    Diluted EPS22.3815.9315.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.3815.9315.22
    Diluted EPS22.3815.9315.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Voith Paper Fab #Voith Paper Fabrics
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:30 am