Voith Paper Fab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore in March 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2021 up 25.44% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2021 up 13.2% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2020.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 15.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.97 in March 2020.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,146.20 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)