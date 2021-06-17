MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Voith Paper Fab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore, up 17.19% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Voith Paper Fabrics are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.12 crore in March 2021 up 17.19% from Rs. 26.56 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in March 2021 up 25.44% from Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.29 crore in March 2021 up 13.2% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2020.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 15.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.97 in March 2020.

Close

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 1,146.20 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)

Voith Paper Fabrics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.6830.4926.56
Other Operating Income0.440.18--
Total Income From Operations31.1230.6726.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.436.796.20
Purchase of Traded Goods3.582.371.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.90-0.760.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.453.873.98
Depreciation1.861.851.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.877.888.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.838.674.89
Other Income1.601.992.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4310.667.18
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.4310.667.18
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.4310.667.18
Tax1.842.671.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.597.995.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.597.995.26
Equity Share Capital4.394.394.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0218.1811.97
Diluted EPS15.0218.1811.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0218.1811.97
Diluted EPS15.0218.1811.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Voith Paper Fab #Voith Paper Fabrics
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.