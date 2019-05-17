Voith Paper Fab Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, up 34.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in March 2019 up 34.22% from Rs. 23.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in March 2019 up 39.06% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.34 crore in March 2019 up 21.36% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2018.

Voith Paper Fab EPS has increased to Rs. 14.15 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.17 in March 2018.

Voith Paper Fab shares closed at 793.25 on May 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.79% over the last 12 months.